Weather Blog: 2 storm systems, great weather for week ahead

Happy Easter bloggers,

The Easter sunrise was spectacular in our area this morning which has been the theme of the weather this weekend.

Jeff Penner

The warmer air has allowed the Bradford Pear trees to bloom beautifully. Some years the Bradford Pear trees bloom too early and get nipped by a freeze. We may see a light freeze or two before May, but not soon enough to ruin the beauty of these trees. The crystal clear sky also gets credit for some beauty as well.

Jeff Penner

The weather on this Easter Sunday will be near perfect with highs in the low 70s along with abundant sunshine and a 5-15 mph breeze from the south and southeast.

Jeff Penner

As we look to the week ahead, we will see a weak system for Monday, then some great weather, then a bigger storm system and change in the weather.

Details are in the almost six minute video below.

Happy Easter

Have a great week ahead and stay healthy.