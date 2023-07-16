Weather Blog: 2 thunderstorm chances, 1 area of wildfire smoke

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are all of a sudden in an active weather pattern now that it is July. This is more like it should have been in April and May, but we need the rain and more is on the way. Severe weather is possible as well and we do not need that.

We are tracking two thunderstorm chances and one big area of Canadian wildfire smoke.

Thunderstorm chance #1: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. today

Thunderstorm chance #2: Later Monday night into early Tuesday

Wildfire smoke: This was the sunrise in KC this morning.

Details are in the six-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead and stay healthy.