Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: 2 tropical systems and our next rain chance

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Penner
2.jpg
Posted at 9:17 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 10:31:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

The weather this weekend will be quite nice as the rain, high heat and high humidity and even the thick wildfire smoke have exited for the time being. You can see from the picture of the sunrise and just a look outside that there is much less haze. The above items will be back.

Also, what a difference a day makes.

Here is the percent average rainfall for the 30 day period July 12 to Aug. 12. Olathe was at 33% of average, downtown was at 27%, Lee's Summit was at 30%.

1.jpg

Now, here is the percent average rainfall for the 30 day period July 13 through Aug. 13. Olathe is at 176% of average, downtown is at 97%, Lee's Summit is at 109%. Paola, Kansas, jumped from 103% to 222% and Lawrence, Kansas, jumped from 57% to 178%.

3.jpg

The bottom line is that much needed rain occurred Thursday and Thursday night. Will we be able to keep the sprinklers away?

The weather will get more active next week. The four minute video below goes into detail on these changes.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018