Weather Blog: 2 tropical systems and our next rain chance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

The weather this weekend will be quite nice as the rain, high heat and high humidity and even the thick wildfire smoke have exited for the time being. You can see from the picture of the sunrise and just a look outside that there is much less haze. The above items will be back.

Also, what a difference a day makes.

Here is the percent average rainfall for the 30 day period July 12 to Aug. 12. Olathe was at 33% of average, downtown was at 27%, Lee's Summit was at 30%.

Jeff Penner

Now, here is the percent average rainfall for the 30 day period July 13 through Aug. 13. Olathe is at 176% of average, downtown is at 97%, Lee's Summit is at 109%. Paola, Kansas, jumped from 103% to 222% and Lawrence, Kansas, jumped from 57% to 178%.

Jeff Penner

The bottom line is that much needed rain occurred Thursday and Thursday night. Will we be able to keep the sprinklers away?

The weather will get more active next week. The four minute video below goes into detail on these changes.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.