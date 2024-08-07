KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City is unseasonably cool; T-Storm chances increase next week

Good Wednesday bloggers,

We are enjoying some unseasonably cool August weather as the summer heat has been pushed to Texas and Oklahoma. The monsoon moisture in the southwest USA is helping with the heat down there.

The video below will discuss in detail the unseasonably cool air and how long it will last. Also, we are seeing an increasing chance of thunderstorms, but when?

Before we get to the unseasonably cool air and thunderstorm chances let's look at Debby. The Chiefs start their 2024 preseason in Jacksonville, FL this Saturday, a city impacted by Debby.

Rainfall around Jacksonville, FL has been 7"-15" the last few days.

Debby is still meandering around the Carolina coast, but north of Jacksonville. Jacksonville is done with Debby. Debby will linger around the Carolinas through Thursday before accelerating northeast to New England by Saturday.

Another 5"-10" of rain is possible in the Carolinas the next 2-3 days with 2"-5" of rain along the path of Debby into the weekend. If you have travel plans on the east coast this week and weekend, be aware of the affects of Debby on some major eastern USA airports.

So, the weather is looking pretty typical for Jacksonville on Saturday for the Chiefs game. Highs will be 85°-90°, dropping to the low 80s during the game. The humidity will be rather high with a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

You can see the game on our sister station KMCI, 38 the Spot. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Now the video to discuss the unseasonably cool air and thunderstorm chances.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

