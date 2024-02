KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

We have a weak storm system moving through today and another on Thursday. Overall, this is a quiet weather pattern with unseasonably warm air. So far this ranks as the 4th warmest February on record. Records started in 1888. The next seven days may take us to No. 1 before some changes next week.

Jeff Penner

Details on the changes next week and how warm we will get this week are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.