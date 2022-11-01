Weather Blog: Unseasonably warm, then good chance of rain

Good November bloggers,

I hope everyone had a happy and safe Halloween. The weather was about as nice as it gets for trick or treating.

It is hard to believe there are just two months left in 2022, but Nov. 1 is here. The 1st of November is also called "October Statistics" day at KSHB 41.

The warmest temperature of 88° was on Nov. 21 and was preceded by the coldest temperature of the month, 24°, two days prior on the 19th. Welcome to Kansas City weather.

October was another drier than average month. The last month that saw above average rainfall was May. This is why we are in a drought. Our fire danger is about to go back up as well.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking a rain system for Friday and Saturday. The question is trending to how much rain as it looks like it will rain. The speed of the storm system will determine how much rain we will receive.

The four-and-a-half minute video below details the next rain chance.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.