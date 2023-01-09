Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Unseasonably warm, then storm system arrives

Watch the latest forecast any time.
1.jpg
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 13:47:12-05

Good Monday bloggers,

Is this January? Where's winter? High temperatures today and Tuesday will run about 20 degrees above average. The average high 38°, so that means highs around 60°! The records are 66° today and 65° Tuesday. We will come close.

Then we are tracking a storm system for Wednesday and Thursday. It could bring some snow.

So, where's winter? The end of this month and February we should see colder air and more winter storm potential.

Details on the warmth and the next storm are in the three-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week
Stay healthy

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018