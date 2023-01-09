Weather Blog: Unseasonably warm, then storm system arrives

Good Monday bloggers,

Is this January? Where's winter? High temperatures today and Tuesday will run about 20 degrees above average. The average high 38°, so that means highs around 60°! The records are 66° today and 65° Tuesday. We will come close.

Then we are tracking a storm system for Wednesday and Thursday. It could bring some snow.

So, where's winter? The end of this month and February we should see colder air and more winter storm potential.

Details on the warmth and the next storm are in the three-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy