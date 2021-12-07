Weather Blog: Unusual December Weather

Good Tuesday bloggers,

There has been some Arctic air that has dipped into the northern Plains and Great Lakes this week, but it is retreating. Temperatures have been running 10-15 degrees above average this month with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s. Last Thursday we reached the 70s. Yesterday we did see a high in the 30s. The colder air is going to be the exception into next week.

This is the upper level flow for Tuesday, December 14th. There are strong signs that a huge, summer like upper level high will form near the Gulf coast. These features can create heat waves during the summer. What about during December? Well, they bring way above average temperatures which means days with highs in the 60s and 70s. 80s may be found in Texas for several days in a row. We are on the northern edge of this upper level high, so we may see highs mostly in the 60s which is 20 degrees above average. A day here or there in December with highs in the 60s is not unusual, many days in a row with highs in the 60s around here is most unusual.

Average highs drop from 44° to 43° the next 7 days. We will be consistently running 10-20 degrees above average.

Jeff Penner

We are also tracking a strong storm system for Friday and Saturday. 70° weather and snow will be within 200-300 miles of each other. We will be closer to the 70°, but that could change.

Details on the storm system and the anomalously warm weather is in the video below.

