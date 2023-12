Good Sunday bloggers,

Before we get into the weather. A loyal viewer, Austin Hamilton, who watches us in Chariton, Iowa, sent this picture in from "Gingerbread lane" in Ankeny, Iowa. Thank you Austin for sending this in.

Austin Hamilton

We are now tracking our fourth storm system in three days. It will arrive later today. After the storm system we will be looking at a big warm up and a storm system during the week ahead.

Details are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy