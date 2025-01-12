KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Up & down temperatures, 1 possible storm system

Good Sunday, bloggers —

We are starting Sunday with temperatures above freezing and sunshine.

Jeff Penner

A cold front entering Missouri around 7:30 a.m. Sunday will make sure the day ends with temperatures well below freezing, lots of clouds and perhaps snow flurries.

Jeff Penner

The week ahead will feature up and down temperatures and one potential storm system.

We know the Chiefs have a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend. It looks like it will be a Saturday game.

Details on the up-and-down weather and a look into next weekend for the Chiefs game are in the six-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay warm and healthy.

Jeff Weather Blog

—