Weather Blog: Update on 2 Cold Front & 2 Storm Systems, 1st Snow?

Good Tuesday night bloggers,
We are in for some interesting weather this Thanksgiving holiday week and weekend. We are tracking 2 cold fronts and their associated storm systems.
The first front/system combination is timed for Wednesday. It will bring a cold rain to most locations. There is a slim chance that we could see patchy slick spots from black ice Thanksgiving morning if there is any water leftover and temperatures drop fast enough.
The second front/system combination is timed for Saturday. This could bring our first snowflakes of the season along with our first taste of Arctic Air.
What will the rest of the winter be like? Our winter forecast special air Wednesday, December 4th at 6:30 PM.
Details on the 2 storm systems/cold fronts are in the 5 minute video below.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving
Stay healthy
Please do NOT drink/text and drive.