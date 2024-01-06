Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog | Update on a wintry week ahead

Watch the latest forecast any time.
1.jpg
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 10:02:05-05

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are still tracking three storm systems the next seven days. The first one is about over, delivering a dusting to 1" Friday and Friday night. But one last piece of energy will rotate through this afternoon and evening bringing new scattered snow showers.

3.jpg

Storm #2 is timed for Monday-Tuesday followed by storm #3 next Friday into Saturday. As we discussed yesterday, each system will become progressively more impactful.

1.jpg
2.jpg

Details are in the seven-minute video below.
Have a great weekend
Stay healthy

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018