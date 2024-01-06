Weather Blog | Update on a wintry week ahead

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are still tracking three storm systems the next seven days. The first one is about over, delivering a dusting to 1" Friday and Friday night. But one last piece of energy will rotate through this afternoon and evening bringing new scattered snow showers.

Jeff Penner

Storm #2 is timed for Monday-Tuesday followed by storm #3 next Friday into Saturday. As we discussed yesterday, each system will become progressively more impactful.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Details are in the seven-minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy