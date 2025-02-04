KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Updating Kansas City's chances for rain, ice over next 24 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

Our two-day break from winter is over as we have a low overcast with temperatures 30-40 degrees colder than Monday. Temperatures will be critical tonight and Wednesday as we track a weak system that will bring some light rain/drizzle. Or, will it be light freezing rain/freezing drizzle?

TONIGHT/WEDNESDAY (12 to 4 a.m.):

It will be dry through midnight. Then, we will see some light freezing drizzle/drizzle form between midnight and 4 a.m.. The blue is the freeze line and at 4 a.m. and it is along Interstate 70. The red is the freezing drizzle. There may be some drizzle south of I-70 not shown on this map.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY (4 to 7 a.m.):

The freeze line is shifting north with perhaps some light freezing mist/drizzle north of I-70 in KC. But, it is really shifting into northern Missouri as light rain/drizzle increase from the south.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY (4 a.m. to noon):

The freeze line is now along and north of U.S Highway 36 in northern Missouri, north of St. Joseph. We have widespread light rain and drizzle in Kansas City. Highs will be in the mid-30s Wednesday.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY (noon to 7 p.m.):

The freeze line is on the Iowa border as the light rain/drizzle exit to the east.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The precipitation ends as the freeze line stays in northern Missouri. So, we do not expect any freezing of leftover water tomorrow night. Lows will be 33-35.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST:

This is a light event with rainfall in the trace-.10" category. Some locations east of the state line may see .10"-.25". Most of this occurs as rain after temps get above freezing.

Jeff Penner

ICE FORECAST:

The best chance to see more widespread light icing is northern Missouri, north of Highway 36. The I-70 corridor has a chance to see some light icing between midnight and 10 AM. But it is not set yet as we have to see how much drizzle occurs when temps are below freezing. Now, remember all it takes is a trace to .01" of freezing drizzle to cause issues.

Also, in all locations it will be mainly decks, bridges and overpasses that have the best chance to see some ice. North-facing surface may see some slick spots as well. Those surfaces are much colder as they do not get any sunlight.

Jeff Penner

WEATHER SUMMARY:

So for the Kansas City area, the window to see any light ice would be midnight to 8 to 10 a.m. The window goes most of Wednesday north of Highway 36 in northern Missouri and far northeast Kansas.

Jeff Penner

The next system after this is for Friday night-Saturday and it is similar to this one. But, it may be a few degrees warmer. There is snow potential next week.

We will have more on these set-ups Wednesday.

Have a great rest of your week!

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!