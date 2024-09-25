Weather Blog: Update on Hurricane Helene

Good Wednesday bloggers,

Hurricane Helene is intensifying quickly as it moves by Cancun. Helene will likely become a category 3 or 4 by the time it makes landfall in the Florida panhandle Thursday evening.

It will head north then northwest into the Tennessee Valley by Saturday. It is going to get picked up and absorbed by a big upper low over Arkansas and southeast Missouri.

What affect will Helene have on our weather? If it does not bring us rain, when is our next chance of rain?

Answers and details are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy