Weather Blog | Update on several shower, thunderstorm chances

Good Sunday, bloggers —

The day started rather picturesque as we were tracking an area of rain and thunderstorms in northeast Kansas. The anvil cirrus clouds made for a spectacular sunrise as they spread east over our area.

Jeff Penner

Around sunrise, some rain made it to Lawrence. We could tell that not by just looking at radar but because there was a rainbow.

The rising sun was able to shine underneath the anvil, hitting the rain shafts over and just west of Lawrence.

Jeff Penner

Now, what is next? We are tracking several chances of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday night.

Any severe weather? What is the timing of the thunderstorms?

Details and answers are in the 5-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

—