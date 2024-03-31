Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog | Update on severe weather risks today, Monday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
1.jpg
Posted at 8:19 AM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 09:35:01-04

Happy Easter bloggers,

We are in for active weather through Tuesday as we track a strong front wavering in the area and a strong storm system arriving from the southwest USA.

We have several chances of rain and thunderstorms along with severe weather.

The main tornado threat is on Monday across southern Missouri. This is not set yet but, there has been a trend south.

1.jpg

Here is our latest thinking for a weather timeline today and Monday.

2.jpg

Details on this active weather are in the seven-and-a-half minute video below.

Have happy Easter and great week ahead.

Stay weather aware and healthy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018