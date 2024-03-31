Weather Blog | Update on severe weather risks today, Monday

Happy Easter bloggers,

We are in for active weather through Tuesday as we track a strong front wavering in the area and a strong storm system arriving from the southwest USA.

We have several chances of rain and thunderstorms along with severe weather.

The main tornado threat is on Monday across southern Missouri. This is not set yet but, there has been a trend south.

Jeff Penner

Here is our latest thinking for a weather timeline today and Monday.

Details on this active weather are in the seven-and-a-half minute video below.

Have happy Easter and great week ahead.

Stay weather aware and healthy.