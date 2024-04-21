Weather Blog | Update on active weather around the corner

Good Sunday, bloggers —

We are in a calm weather pattern for now, but by the end of this week into next weekend, we will be in a rather active weather pattern.

We will be tracking two to three storm systems Thursday through Monday, April 29.

We could use some rain, especially south of the river, but we don't need severe weather. Unfortunately, it is hard to get rain this time of year without severe weather.

Details on the upcoming active weather pattern are in the 5-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.