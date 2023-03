Good Tuesday bloggers,

We had a very cold start to the day, but now we are starting a warming trend. This is a brief warming trend as we are tracking a blast of cold and storm system for Thursday.

The weather set up for Thursday will have the potential to bring rain, sleet, snow and a 30 degree temperature drop in three to four hours. Details of all of this weather March Madness are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.