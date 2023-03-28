Weather Blog: Update on Kansas City's severe threat on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are going to have quiet weather tonight and Wednesday. Then, we will be tracking a a storm system that arrives Thursday night and exits Friday night. Right now it is pounding the west coast as so many storm systems have done this season. This storm system will bring our first true chance of severe weather this season.

Timing is everything when it comes to the set up for Friday. Now, our spring special "Surviving the Storm" is timed perfectly for the first chance of severe weather as it airs on KSHB 41 at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Jeff Penner

The five minute video below contains the details on this next storm system.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.