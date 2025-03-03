Weather Blog: Update on the Major Storm Tuesday-Wednesday

Good Monday bloggers,

We are tracking a very strong storm system for Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will bring a tornado outbreak to the southern USA and blizzard conditions across Nebraska and northwest Kansas. But, here in KC we may see near blizzard conditions after rain and thunderstorms.

The rain and thunderstorms will move in to our area after 3 AM.

Jeff Penner

The rain will change to snow Tuesday night in our area with wind gusts 50-60 mph. These are severe gusts without thunderstorms.

Here is a summary of the incredible amount of weather changes we will see Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jeff Penner

Details on this "March weather madness" are in the video below.

