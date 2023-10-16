Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Updating potential change to Kansas City's weather pattern

Watch the latest forecast any time.
2.jpg
Posted at 12:51 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 13:55:52-04

Good Monday bloggers,

Our dry weather pattern, but nice fall weather pattern resumed today and will last through the weekend. This is great, but we need rain. Our drought worsens each day.

1.jpg

Yesterday we started talking about a bigger pattern change potential for next week that could bring much better chances of precipitation.

Well, there is a trend now in the data in that direction.

We discuss the latest on the potential pattern change in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great week
Stay healthy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018