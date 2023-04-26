Weather Blog: Updates on Kansas City's rain chances over next several days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday bloggers,

We have been tracking two storm systems and it has not been easy for us meteorologists to explain. We are on the edge of influence of both systems. This has meant the systems are close enough that we can't take rain out of the forecast and they are not close enough to say it is for sure going to rain.

There are areas in Kansas where it is really coming down and they really need it.

Our area does need a drink or two of water and in some cases a bit more. But, it would be nice to keep it dry for the crowds involved with the NFL Draft.

Kansas City, officially, is 0.45" below average rainfall. Our official reading is taken atKansas City International Airport. Olathe and Lee's Summit are running around 2.00" below average. So, yes we need some rain as we head into the growing season.

Jeff Penner

The seven minute video goes into detail on the rain chances with these next two systems and any more rain chances.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy