Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Updates on Kansas City's rain chances over next several days

Watch the latest forecast any time.
1.jpg
Posted at 2:51 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 16:18:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday bloggers,

We have been tracking two storm systems and it has not been easy for us meteorologists to explain. We are on the edge of influence of both systems. This has meant the systems are close enough that we can't take rain out of the forecast and they are not close enough to say it is for sure going to rain.

There are areas in Kansas where it is really coming down and they really need it.

Our area does need a drink or two of water and in some cases a bit more. But, it would be nice to keep it dry for the crowds involved with the NFL Draft.

Kansas City, officially, is 0.45" below average rainfall. Our official reading is taken atKansas City International Airport. Olathe and Lee's Summit are running around 2.00" below average. So, yes we need some rain as we head into the growing season.

2.jpg

The seven minute video goes into detail on the rain chances with these next two systems and any more rain chances.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.
Stay healthy

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018