KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on snow, extreme cold

Good Sunday, bloggers —
We are in for 7 days of extreme cold and 2-3 days of snow. If you are tired of winter weather, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
In 9-10 days, it will feel 90 degrees warmer than it will feel Wednesday. The high a week from this Monday-Tuesday will be around 50°!
Now, to the weather between now and then.
This morning, we saw some light snow showers with no accumulation as the first surge of Arctic air arrived.
We are tracking a smaller snow system Monday and a much bigger snow system Monday night-Wednesday.
The Monday system will affect mostly northern Missouri with a dusting to 3" of snow. Most of that occurs north of Highway 36.
The Monday night-Tuesday into Wednesday system will affect all locations.
A second major surge of Arctic air occurs with and behind the bigger storm.
Details on this wild winter weather are in the 6-minute video below.
Have a great week ahead.
Stay healthy.
Stay warm.
—