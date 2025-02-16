KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on snow, extreme cold

Good Sunday, bloggers —

We are in for 7 days of extreme cold and 2-3 days of snow. If you are tired of winter weather, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

In 9-10 days, it will feel 90 degrees warmer than it will feel Wednesday. The high a week from this Monday-Tuesday will be around 50°!

Now, to the weather between now and then.

This morning, we saw some light snow showers with no accumulation as the first surge of Arctic air arrived.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking a smaller snow system Monday and a much bigger snow system Monday night-Wednesday.

The Monday system will affect mostly northern Missouri with a dusting to 3" of snow. Most of that occurs north of Highway 36.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

The Monday night-Tuesday into Wednesday system will affect all locations.

Jeff Penner

A second major surge of Arctic air occurs with and behind the bigger storm.

Details on this wild winter weather are in the 6-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

Stay warm.

Jeff Weather Blog

—