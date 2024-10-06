Weather Blog: Update on Tropical Storm Milton & Big Weather Pattern Changes

Good Sunday bloggers,

We have good news and bad news with the weather today. First, the good news.

The weather will continue to be very nice and now more comfortable. We had a cold front go through Saturday night, so highs today will be 15 degrees cooler than Saturday. Saturday we reached 92°. This now makes 46 days of 90° or higher temps during October in KC since 1887.

Highs today will be in the mid 70s. But, are we done with the 90s this October?

The weather for the Chiefs Monday night and Royals Wednesday will be very nice for tailgating and the games. It may get a bit cool at the end of the Chiefs game.

Now to the bad news. The great weather is nice, but each day that goes by without rain, we drop another .10" to .15" farther below average. Today we are now over 6" of rain below average for the year. Big changes are showing up in about 10 days, could that mean better chances of rain? More on that in the video below.

The other bad news item is we have another increasing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, Milton. Milton may become a major hurricane as it makes landfall in Florida. There is a sliver of good news with Milton. More on Milton in the video below.

Details on Milton, the ongoing dry weather, the chance to see more 90° weather and the potential to see big changes are in the video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS & ROYALS