Weather Blog: Update on 2 chances of rain, thunderstorms

Good Chiefs Monday,

We need the rain, but we do not want rain between 2-11 p.m. this afternoon and tonight during Monday Night Football. We are tracking two rain chances between later tonight and Wednesday morning.

Let's go through the forecast.

CHIEFS MONDAY 4-7 P.M.:

We will see some clouds increase along with a southeast wind increasing to 10-20 mph. A few showers and thunderstorms may enter southern sections of Kansas and Missouri. They will either stay south or fall apart before reaching KC. So, it looks great for Monday Night Football. A few showers and thunderstorms could make it to I-70 by midnight.

Jeff Penner

So, for the game it will be dry with an increasing south wind. It will be around 80° for tailgating, low 70s for kickoff and in the mid to upper 60s by the end of the game. And, the Chiefs win 38-21!

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY 7 A.M.:

The highest coverage rain and thunderstorm activity will be along I-44. KC will be on the northern edge which means a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Northern Missouri will be dry. Lows will be in the 60s as south winds increase to 15-25 mph.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING:

The morning system will be racing away, leaving our area under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs around 80°. It will be rather windy with south winds 15-30 mph, gust to 40 mph.

A cold front will be moving through Nebraska, setting up our second rain chance.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY MORNING:

The cold front will be sweeping through bringing a One-two hour period of rain and a few thunderstorms for most locations. Lows will be in the 60s.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING:

The cold front will light up with bigger thunderstorms along and east of the Mississippi river. This is due to the system producing the cold front picking up deeper Gulf of Mexico moisture as it moves by. In other words, the system is getting its act together east of our area.

Highs will be in the low 70s with less wind (west to northwest wind 10-15 mph).

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY:

These are the only rain chances the next seven-10 days and at this moment it does not look like we will see much rain. These amounts (around .25") will not even come close to denting the drought. It is barely enough to wash in fertilizer.

Jeff Penner

When you look at our 8.54" rainfall deficit since July 1, these rainfall forecast amounts are practically nothing.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL CHANCES SUMMARY:

The first chance is Tuesday 2 a.m.-Noon when a few showers and thunderstorms race by on the north edge of the main area. A rogue shower or thunderstorm may make it to I-70 by midnight.

The second chance occurs midnight to 10 AM Tuesday night and Wednesday. This is the best chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms. The problem is that it will last only one-two hours in any one location.

These two chances will add up to a trace to .50". Hopefully, we are under predicting the amounts.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week and stay healthy.

GO CHIEFS!