Weather Blog: Very hot election day before cold front rolls in

We are on our way to a very hot election day as highs make a run at 100°. A breeze will help a bit.

Then, we will see a small change in the weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Let's go through the forecast.

TODAY:

Highs will be near 100° with heat index values 105°-110°. These are shade temperatures, add 10° in the sun. There will be a breeze from the southwest at 10-25 mph to help a bit.

There is also a haze in the air. What is it?

The haze is smoke in the air at about 15-20,000 feet from the western USA wildfires. The map below of current smoke has us in a huge area of moderate smoke. The white arrows are the flow of the air at 18,000 feet. You can see how it is being directed right over the Plains and Midwest.

This will be in our sky off and on for the rest of the summer.

WEDNESDAY:

A weak cold front along with a disturbance will track northwest to southeast across the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely, especially during the afternoon, evening and night.

Highs will range between 87° and 92° as clouds will keep temperatures down a bit. The humidity will be very high and the breeze from today will be gone.

RAINFALL FORECAST:

Well, most locations will see rain. The problem is that most locations will see piddly totals. Our area will see a trace-.25" with a few lucky yards and farms seeing .25"-1".

The heaviest rain will occur from Indiana through southern Illinois to southern Missouri. They need the rain in southern Missouri, but not in southern Illinois.

These are radar estimated rainfall totals from the last 48 hours. There has been a significant band of 2"-12" rainfall amounts from western to southern Illinois. It was still pouring as of me writing this sentence around 11:30 a.m.

THURSDAY:

The latest data is trending weaker with the front. So, highs may still reach the low 90s and the humidity may not drop much. Hopefully, we can change this tomorrow.

Regardless of how much of a cooling effect we see from the front, it will heat back up Friday-Sunday ahead of another weak cold front later Sunday-Monday.

