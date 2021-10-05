Watch
Weather Blog - Video Blog Today Describing The Changing Pattern

Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 16:06:58-04

Good afternoon bloggers,

Clouds have moved in as the weather pattern goes through some major changes. A storm may impact the Bills/Chiefs game Sunday night. The timing and strength of that storm is still very early in our analysis, so confidence is still low at the moment.

Clouds move in!

We had a somewhat threatening sky, as you can see above. These clouds moved in early this afternoon. We may see a few sprinkles out of these clouds, but that will be it. A storm is forming, however, take a look:

Upper Level Storm Forms

An upper level storm has just formed, and it will be fun to watch me show this tonight on our newscasts. This storm will be drifting north. For the Chiefs game on Sunday Night Football, a second storm is being monitored closely.

Here is today's video blow:

Today's Video Blog

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. We will go in-depth on KSHB-41 tonight. Have a great day!

Gary

