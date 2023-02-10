Watch Now
Weather Blog: Kansas City looks warm for the Super Bowl; next week has storm chances

Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 14:42:04-05

Happy Red Friday Bloggers-

What a week!
From heat to snow, this week has been a weather roller coaster.

As we move through the weekend there really isn't much to worry about, high pressure looks to hold steady across the Great Plains. With that we are talking about a solid warming trend over the next three days.

High Pressure

So by the time we get to Super Bowl Sunday we are talking temperatures in the mid to upper 50's across Kansas City. One note for Sunday is to expect a bit of a breeze, but it shouldn't ruin any of your plans.

But some plans that could get ruined by the weather come Valentine's Day.

We are tracking a storm that will roll into the area by Monday night and it's looking like we will wake up rainy by Tuesday. This system should be all rain and totals look to be around the 0.5'' range right now.

Now if you have Tuesday date plans, here's what you need to know... the heaviest rain looks likely through the morning and early afternoon with rain tapering through the evening. So Valentine's Day shouldn't be a complete wash out!

KSHB

Then get ready for another snow curveball - cue the collective sigh.

There is a second system that is looking to be our next snow opportunity come Wednesday night into Thursday. This system is eerily similar to our latest winter storm and will be one to watch as we have both the potential for rain and snow. Still a lot to unfold with this system so make sure you check back for updates.

KSHB

Oh and about Wednesday... so there might be something fun happening in town... right now we should be mild and dry maybe just a little cloudy at times. LET'S GO CHIEFS!!!!

