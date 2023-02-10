Weather Blog: Kansas City looks warm for the Super Bowl; next week has storm chances

Happy Red Friday Bloggers-

What a week!

From heat to snow, this week has been a weather roller coaster.

We hit 72° at 2:40 pm today and again from 3:25- 3:40 pm. So we went above and beyond to break the record for the day! #kcwx @kshb41 pic.twitter.com/L9nwt9NtrV — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) February 6, 2023

UPDATE: Our sloppy mess of a snow is now a record for the day ❄️🚨 #kcwx

Keep in mind it's not too hard to break daily snow records but with the curveballs this storm threw us today is definitely one to remember! @KSHB41 @WesWeather @MikeNiccoKSHB41 @lnanderson @JeffPennerKSHB pic.twitter.com/yDHSqdExry — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) February 9, 2023

As we move through the weekend there really isn't much to worry about, high pressure looks to hold steady across the Great Plains. With that we are talking about a solid warming trend over the next three days.

KSHB

So by the time we get to Super Bowl Sunday we are talking temperatures in the mid to upper 50's across Kansas City. One note for Sunday is to expect a bit of a breeze, but it shouldn't ruin any of your plans.

2 more sleeps until the #SuperBowl and your Sunday forecast is looking pretty good! How are you planning on watching the big game? @KSHB41 #kcwx #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/KhtyLqGdoI — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) February 10, 2023

But some plans that could get ruined by the weather come Valentine's Day.

We are tracking a storm that will roll into the area by Monday night and it's looking like we will wake up rainy by Tuesday. This system should be all rain and totals look to be around the 0.5'' range right now.

Now if you have Tuesday date plans, here's what you need to know... the heaviest rain looks likely through the morning and early afternoon with rain tapering through the evening. So Valentine's Day shouldn't be a complete wash out!

KSHB

Then get ready for another snow curveball - cue the collective sigh.

There is a second system that is looking to be our next snow opportunity come Wednesday night into Thursday. This system is eerily similar to our latest winter storm and will be one to watch as we have both the potential for rain and snow. Still a lot to unfold with this system so make sure you check back for updates.

KSHB

Oh and about Wednesday... so there might be something fun happening in town... right now we should be mild and dry maybe just a little cloudy at times. LET'S GO CHIEFS!!!!