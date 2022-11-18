Watch Now
Weather Blog: Warmer days ahead; early look at Thanksgiving forecast for Kansas City

We continue with temperatures 20 to 25 degrees below average. It is about to warm up! There will be much traveling the next 7 days, is there a storm to deal with?
Posted at 12:21 PM, Nov 18, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

The cold is a little ridiculous as the average high for today is 52°. Today we are forecasting a high of 27°. This not only 25 degrees below average, but it is 2 degrees below the record low high temperature for today of 29°. That record was set in 1903. It may reach 29° or 30° today, but cold is cold.

So, wouldn't 60° feel good? Wouldn't it be nice if that was in the forecast? Well, 60° weather is in the forecast!

The four and a half minute video below details the warmer days ahead.

Have a great weekend.
Stay healthy

