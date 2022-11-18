Weather Blog: Warmer days ahead; early look at Thanksgiving forecast for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

The cold is a little ridiculous as the average high for today is 52°. Today we are forecasting a high of 27°. This not only 25 degrees below average, but it is 2 degrees below the record low high temperature for today of 29°. That record was set in 1903. It may reach 29° or 30° today, but cold is cold.

Jeff Penner

So, wouldn't 60° feel good? Wouldn't it be nice if that was in the forecast? Well, 60° weather is in the forecast!

The four and a half minute video below details the warmer days ahead.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy