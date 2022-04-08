Weather Blog: Warmer Days Around the Corner in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

We had another Thursday with snow. Eventually it will get too late into the Spring to not have a Thursday snow, right? Are you ready for warmer weather? If yes, then you are in luck as we will see a big warm up this weekend.

TODAY-TONIGHT:

100% sunshine was about 50-100 miles west of our area as of 11 AM Friday. The big swirling storm system over the Great Lakes and Midwest will be spinning away the next 2 days allowing the sunshine to move in. The clearing line will move through this evening.

There is one drawback to the clearing line moving through this evening. It will leave the night to be clear, which will allow temperatures to tank. The warmth of the day escapes into the atmosphere as clouds act like a blanket. This is called radiational cooling.

So, we have a Freeze Warning tonight as lows drop to 25-30. The good news is that most trees and delicate plants are not out enough to cause huge issues. Our average last freeze date is April 8, so this is right on schedule. Now, we may see 1-2 more freezes this month. It really takes until May to be safe to plant.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

The sun will be out with a south breeze at 10-20 mph. This will take us to highs in the 60°-65° range. 90s will be found across western Oklahoma and Texas.

Jeff Penner

This makes it a good day to head out to Nebraska Furniture Mart from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for our Severe Weather Awareness event.

Meet the KSHB41 weather team and we will give away Gary's book, "A Sunny Life" to the first 50 families. We look forward to seeing you out there.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

Highs will climb well into the 70s! It will be a bit windy from the south at 15-30 mph, but it will feel great compared to what we have been dealing with.

There is a cold front that will come through Sunday night, dropping highs Monday back to the 50s and 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will form on this front Sunday night, mainly closer to Interstaet 44. Our area is on the northern edge of the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

Now, just like there are drawbacks to having the clearing line coming through this evening allowing temperatures to tank, there are drawback to warmer air. This can lead to severe weather.

We are watching a system timed for Wednesday closely, but there is a major difference in the model data.

This is the European Model for 4 p.m. Wednesday. You can see an organized, slower storm with a blizzard in the northern Plains and Rockies and a line of severe thunderstorms right into our area.

Jeff Penner

This is the American Model for the same time, 4 p.m. Wednesday. This data shows a weaker and much faster moving system. The northern Plains still get a snowstorm and the severe weather gets its act together east of the Mississippi river. This leaves our area with a brief chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday. And, little chance of severe weather.

Jeff Penner

Which solution is right? Good question, and we will know more this weekend. Stay tuned!

Enjoy the weekend warm up and have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.