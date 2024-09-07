Weather Blog: Warming Trend and the Next Chance of Rain

Good Saturday bloggers,
We dropped to 49° this morning which was the first time since May 11th. We came to within 3° of a record low.
We have more great weather this weekend which is great news for the Royals, Current & Mizzou.
Also with the clear sky, there is a meteor shower to view. The best time to view it is around midnight Sunday night away from city lights.
It is nice to have this great weather, but we do need some rain. Especially as we get into seed and fertilizer season. When is the next chance of rain?
Details are in the 4 minute video below.
Have great weekend
Stay healthy
Jeff Weather Blog