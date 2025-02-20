Weather Blog: Warming Trend around the Corner & Looking into early March

Good Thursday bloggers,

We are in for another very cold night, before a warming trend begins Friday. This has been quite a cold stretch. Look at the low temperatures this morning in Nebraska. These are not wind chill values! -33° in Valentine t -32° at Broken Bow to -25° at North Platte. We were -10° and it was -20° at K-State which seems warm compared to Nebraska.

Jeff Penner

We have broken 4 records and could break 1-2 more.

The temperatures in pink are the new record. We broke record cold high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. We broke record cold low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. We will likely break a record low tonight if it drops to -1°. We are forecasting -3°. We could break the record cold high Friday if clouds keep us to 19° or lower.

The cold has brought a lot of ice floes to the Missouri and Kansas rivers.

TONIGHT-FRIDAY:

It will not be as cold tonight as it could be due to clouds. Clouds act like a blanket at night. The clouds are coming from a small system in the Rockies and it may bring flurries and scattered snow showers Friday. A few locations could get dusted white. Otherwise, we do not expect accumulation.

LOWS FRIDAY:

Clouds will help a tad.

HIGHS FRIDAY:

Clouds during the day keep it cooler. And again, we may see scattered snow showers.

SATURDAY:

Lows and highs will be 10-15 degrees warmer than Friday with abundant sunshine.

SUNDAY-MONDAY:

Now the warming trend takes off. We are going 47° and 58° respectively. If the snow pack we are in the middle of melts faster, 60° will be easy on Monday.

Now, let's take a quick peek into early March by looking at the upper level flow.

FEBRUARY 21-28:

We will have a flatter, west-northwest flow. This means 1-2 small systems and milder flow from the Pacific Ocean. One of the systems is timed for next Wednesday-Thursday. It could bring a little bit of rain.

MARCH 1-3:

We will see the flow turn more from the northwest. This means a shot of colder air, but no big storm system.

MARCH 4-10:

The pattern will become more active. The next chance to see a bigger storm will be around March 5th as we see a big trough in the western USA. This bigger storm could bring rain and/or snow. We are not done with winter yet.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.