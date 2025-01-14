KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Warming trend, Arctic blast in Kansas City's future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are going to be starting a warming trend on Wednesday that will last through Friday.

We will for sure reach the 40s for the first time since Jan. 2. We may reach the 50s for the first time since Dec. 29. The one main factor between 40s and 50s is the amount of snow on the ground.

Today, you can see the extensive snow pack that our area is right in the middle. The way to tell the difference between snow cover and clouds is that with snow cover you can see the rivers, creeks, streams and lakes.

This snow cover is 6"-10" deep, so it will impact temperatures for sure.

THE WARMING TREND:

Wednesday-Friday are the warming trend days. You can see on each map the snow cover effect. Now, if the snow melts faster, then we you can add 5-10 degrees to the highs Thursday and Friday. Each day will see abundant sunshine, so that is not out of the question.

THE ARCTIC BLAST:

This will be a feature of the weekend. The upper-level flow contains two main issues. First, the flow is coming from the Arctic, south right into the Midwest, which brings the Arctic air south. This is the largest and coldest Arctic airmass of the season.

The 2nd main issue is a big ridge in the eastern Pacific Ocean which blocks storm systems from entering the west coast. They, of course, could use rain in southern California. But, unfortunately not with this pattern. There may be some hope for southern California in 10-15 days.

So, Saturday at 3 p.m., when the Chiefs are about to kickoff, Arctic air will be pouring south.

Saturday is looking windy and cold with temperatures falling through the 20s and wind chill values approaching zero.

So, if you are heading out to Arrowhead, be prepared. Now, it will be 20-30 degrees warmer than the Dolphins game last year when the wind chill was -30° and air temperature was -4°. But, I certainly wouldn't be able to tell the difference. LOL

Could there be a storm system on the leading edge of the Arctic air?

Yes, there could be. But, right now it looks weak and to the south. The map below is valid at 5 a.m. Saturday. There may be some rain/snow across southern Missouri. So, right now it does not look like an issue. But, it is something to monitor.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy.