Weather Blog - We Are One Week Away From A Strong Cold Front

Good morning bloggers,

Hurricane Nicholas intensified as it moved into the Houston region last night, and now it is bringing heavy rain with a flooding risk to Louisiana. Nicholas is weakening, and the main threat from this system is flooding today into Wednesday. While Nicholas is weakening, Kansas City has weakening showers heading our way as well:

7:45 AM Radar

At 7:45 AM the tropical system stands out with the heavy rain spinning over Louisiana. And, an area of scattered rain showers stands out north and west of KC. These showers are heading our way this morning, but they are weak. So, if they get here today, they will likely be rather light. Here is one model prediction for early this afternoon:

2 PM Today

If you squint and look really closely, these showers in our area are very weak. We may have these light rain showers this afternoon, but the chance of significant amounts of rain are low. By later this evening, after sunset, this same HRRR model shows this:

Midnight Surface Forecast

A very weak cold front is moving in the area today and tonight. This front is hard to find, but if I were to draw it in on this map it would be near the Oklahoma border, and this reduces our chances for rain.

This front is weak, but a much stronger cold front is showing up. By early next week, Monday night, there will be a stronger cold front on our doorstep. This next map shows our temperatures dropping into the 40s by the first day of Autumn, next Wednesday as you can see here:

Temperature Forecast Valid 7AM September 22

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Here are Sunny & Rainbow The Weather Dogs showing us a few cirrocumulus clouds this morning at sunrise:

Rainbow & Sunny

Today:

Tonight:

Wednesday:

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Have a great Tuesday. We will go in-depth on our newscasts today and tonight on KSHB-41.

Gary