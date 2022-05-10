Weather Blog: We will make a run at today's record high of 92 degrees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,

We tied a record high yesterday when the thermometer went up to 91 degrees at 2:59 p.m. This tied the record set on May 9, 1963. Today's record is 92 degrees, set just a couple of weeks after I was born in 1962. There is a pretty good chance we will tie that record today as well. The temperature never dropped below 77 degrees last night, so it is getting a warm start to a hot day.

All of this heat fits the LRC perfectly. In the first five days of March it also warmed up to record levels with it reaching a record-breaking 84 degrees on March 2, and four of the first five days of March were 74 degrees or warmer. This part of the cycling pattern is now in place. This also means it will not last long. It will last just about as long, five days, and then it will break down.

Upper Level Flow Thursday Evening

Look at the arrows on this first map. Notice they are showing the circulation around a storm system near the southeast coast, and notice the opposite direction over Kansas City from the southwest. There is a thin blocking ridge in between these two streams. The main jet stream has retreated north. There were tornadoes with severe thunderstorms yesterday from Iowa north into southern Canada. By Thursday, a series of storm systems, embedded in the jet stream flow, will be tracking across the northern plains with more severe weather risks:

Severe risk today:

Severe Outlook Today

Today's severe risk is a level 2 out of 5, and this will increase by Thursday to our north and west:

Severe Outlook Thursday

The weather pattern just won't let up on North Dakota into Minnesota. This area had 50 to 60 inches of snow during the winter and the farmers have not been able to get out into the fields yet as a result of how wet it is. Another strong storm is on its way.

Surface Forecast Thursday Night

For Kansas City, the risk for severe thunderstorms looks like it will stay north and west of our area. The streak continues in Johnson and Wyandotte counties. Three years is 1,095 days. May 28, 2019, is the day Linwood, Kansas, was hit hard by a powerful EF-4 tornado. The entire Kansas City metro was under a tornado watch before that tornado formed. It is the last watch we have been under over the entire Kansas City metro, almost three full years ago. This streak continues. I do see a couple of chances between now and the three-year anniversary.

Sunny & Rainbow

Here are Sunny and Rainbow enjoying Shawnee Mission Lake on Sunday. There is a great off-leash dog park there! They got home and each of them took long naps after their swim and exercise.

It will be another near record-breaking hot May day. Put on that sunscreen!

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing this weather experience. Have a great day!

Gary