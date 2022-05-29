Weather Blog: Weather changes just after Memorial Day

Good Sunday morning,

We have been saying that Memorial Day weekend is on average one of the the wettest weekends of the year. So, it is hard to keep it dry all weekend. We are doing a pretty good job as only a few brief showers and thunderstorms moved through this morning and sprinkles Saturday morning.

We were on the southern end of a bigger storm system that tracked across the northern Plains. We may see the southern end of one of these systems tonight into early Memorial day.

Jeff Penner

Bigger changes with an increase in the chance of thunderstorms arrives tomorrow night and Tuesday, just after Memorial Day. Could we see severe weather?

Details on the weather changes ahead are in the six minute video below.

Have a great rest of your Memorial day weekend.

Please do NOT drink/text and drive.