Weather Blog: Weekend Rain Chances

1.jpg
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 10:03:22-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

We have been in an odd weather pattern for several weeks. We have seen unusually long periods where our weather has been coming in from the east.

This flow, along with not much wind, has led to a rare bad air pollution situation in KC last week. It was not from the Canadian wildfires, but ground level ozone which Meteorologist Wes Peery explained in a previous blog.

This weekend, our weather will return to coming from the west and northwest. This has cleaned out the air pollution as disturbances and a cold front will be coming in on this flow.

These features will bring areas of rain and thunderstorms, but there is still an issue with coverage.

2.jpg

The 5-minute video below details our rain and thunderstorm chances this weekend.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.

