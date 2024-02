KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

We are tracking yet another interesting storm for our area. It will be all rain as temperatures run 20-30 degrees above average. The average high is 40° with an average low of 20°.

Some locations will see a month's worth of rainfall while others barely get a drop.

Jeff Penner

What is going on?

Details are in the five minute video below.

Have a great weekend, stay healthy