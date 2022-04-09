Weather Blog: Weekend warm up, severe weather next week?

Good Saturday bloggers,

Today is our Nebraska Furniture Mart Severe Weather Awareness Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Meet the weather team

Meet Sunny and Rainbow

The first 50 families get a copy of Gary's book "Its a Sunny Life."

Jeff Penner

We do have a threat of severe weather next Tuesday night-Wednesday, so this is timed well.

Between now and then we have some great weather and there are two big outdoor sporting events as well. Today we have Sporting KC at 7:30 p.m. and the Royals at 3:10 p.m.

Details on the chance of severe weather next week and the nice weather before that are in the six minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.