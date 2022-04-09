Watch
Weather Blog: Weekend warm up, severe weather next week?

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:29 AM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 09:32:55-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

Today is our Nebraska Furniture Mart Severe Weather Awareness Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Meet the weather team
  • Meet Sunny and Rainbow
  • The first 50 families get a copy of Gary's book "Its a Sunny Life."
We do have a threat of severe weather next Tuesday night-Wednesday, so this is timed well.

Between now and then we have some great weather and there are two big outdoor sporting events as well. Today we have Sporting KC at 7:30 p.m. and the Royals at 3:10 p.m.

Details on the chance of severe weather next week and the nice weather before that are in the six minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

