Weather Blog: Weekend weather change

Good Wednesday bloggers,

We are still in the midst of our nice stretch of weather. This nice weather will end Friday into Saturday as we track a strong storm system and cold front.

Let's go through all of this.

TODAY-THURSDAY:

We will see abundant sunshine with highs around 80 and lows in the 50s. The wind will come from the south at 10-25 mph. It will be windier Thursday with gusts over 30 mph.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

We will still see highs around 80°. But, there will be more wind and clouds. The wind will be south at 15-35 mph with gusts over 40 mph.

Jeff Penner

There is a threat for thunderstorms during the afternoon and night. If they form, they could be severe, mainly south and west of our area.

Jeff Penner

There is a slight (level 1 of 2) risk from south central Kansas to north Texas for Friday.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Any thunderstorms that form to our southwest would race northeast through our region, most likely in a weaker state as they evolve into a larger area of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms to our north. On this data, the thunderstorms are ahead of the cold front, so we will have to watch the situation closely around here Friday afternoon and night.

Jeff Penner



SATURDAY:

A storm system will evolve behind the front. So, we could see some cold rain Saturday, especially during the morning as temperatures drop to the 40s.

Jeff Penner

The high on Saturday may occur at midnight when it is in the 60s. But, most of the day may be spent in the 40s and low 50s with a gusty northwest wind at 15-30 mph.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

As the storm lifts north the rain will likely become snow across Iowa, eastern Nebraska into Minnesota and Wisconsin. These areas are finally melting off the 10"-30" winter snow pack. Well, some of the snow will be replaced with as much as 6-10" of wet snow!

We will be breezy and cold with lows in the 30s. The wind and clouds will prevent a frost.

The main severe threat will shift to east of the Mississippi river.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

We will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s. The wind will be west-northwest at 15-35 mph. The cold and snow will be lifting north through the Great Lakes.

Jeff Penner

A snowstorm is possible for Iowa into Minnesota Sunday.

Jeff Penner

Iowa will likely improve during the afternoon as the main severe threat shifts to the eastern USA.

Jeff Penner

How much rain? How much snow?

We are on the southern edge of the heavier rain. Our are may see .10"-.50". A slight shift south and we see up to 1". Northern Missouri has the best chance to see around 1" of rain.

Jeff Penner

This is incredible, but central to northeast Iowa into Minnesota may see 6-10" of snow. Keep this in mind if you have travel plans to the north this weekend.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.