Weather Blog: Kansas City weekend weather changes

Good Friday bloggers,

If you are bored with the same old weather, then this weekend will help some. A cold front and storm system are heading in from the northwest. They will move through Saturday into early Sunday.

Can you find the front as of 11 a.m. Friday? Temperatures are in the 50s with some rain behind the front. This is our future, 50s and some rain. How much rain and when?

Jeff Penner

TODAY:

We will see highs in the mid to upper 80s, the same old thing.

TONIGHT:

It will be a nice evening for Friday night lights with temperatures in the 70s. Lows tonight will be in the 60s as the cold front approaches.

SATURDAY 7 a.m. to Noon:

The cold front will move through as temperatures rise to 75°-85° behind the front and ahead of rain with the storm system. Temperatures will be in the 50s where it is raining.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY Noon to 7 p.m.:

Areas of rain and a few thunderstorms will move in as temperatures drop to the 50s and low 60s!

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY 7 p.m. to SUNDAY, 3 a.m.:

Areas of rain and a few thunderstorms will be crossing all locations with temperatures mostly in the 50s.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY 3-7 a.m.:

The rain will be moving away as temperatures stay in the 50s.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

The system will move away making for super, spectacular and awesome Sunday weather. Highs will be in the 70s with abundant sunshine along with a north to northwest breeze at 10-25 mph.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST:

OK, how much rain?

The quick answer...not enough.

There will be a band or two where .25" to an inch occurs, while others see a trace to .25". The data shown below has the two heavier bands in northern and southern Missouri into central Kansas. The location of the heavier bands is not set yet.

Jeff Penner

So, this means that even though this data has much of the KC area under .10", it is not set in stone. Hopefully, we get more out this set up as this is the one main rain chance the next 7-10 days.

If you want to fertilize and/or seed the yard, a sprinkler is still needed.

Jeff Penner

We are around 6 inches below average rainfall since June 1st. So, even 1 inch of rain is not nearly enough, just better than nothing.

Jeff Penner

WEATHER TIMELINE:

It will be another very warm and dry day. The weather does look great this evening for all outdoor activities including Friday night lights. Temperatures will drop to the 70s.

Jeff Penner

Saturday will warm to around 80° by noon. Then, rain will move in during the afternoon and continue in periods during the evening as temperatures drop to the 50s and low 60s. There will be a fall feel for sure!

The Tigers are playing K-State in Manhattan at 11 a.m. There will likely be periods of rain with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.

Jeff Penner

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy