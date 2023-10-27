KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Looking at Kansas City's chance for a wintry mix this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

We had the heavy rain, now we are seeing the cold move in. What is next? A storm system will move in for the weekend bringing widespread rain. But, could it end as a wintry mix?

If you area heading to Lawrence or Manhattan for the KU and KSU games, it looks mostly dry at this time. The rain will likely hold off until after 3 p.m.

Jeff Penner

Also, remember to enter the Snowflake contest. Could it end this weekend? It takes 1" of snow, as measured by one of our meteorologists, to accumulate at KSHB41. Snow on the grass and/or pavement count.

Details are in the 5 minute video below

Have a great weekend, stay healthy