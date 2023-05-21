Watch Now
Weather Blog: Western Canada wildfire relief, any KC rain?

Posted at 9:21 AM, May 21, 2023
2023-05-21 10:30:30-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

We had a another pretty reddish sunrise due to unfortunate reasons. The reddish color is smoke at around 20,000 feet due to wildfires in western Canada.

Needless to say, rain is needed in western Canada. And we still need rain as well. It has rained 10 of the first 20 days of May. But, amounts have been mostly a disappointment. A few locations had some very heavy rain last Sunday.

We are in search of rain in the six-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week
Stay healthy

