Weather Blog: Western Canada wildfire relief, any KC rain?

We had a another pretty reddish sunrise due to unfortunate reasons. The reddish color is smoke at around 20,000 feet due to wildfires in western Canada.

Needless to say, rain is needed in western Canada. And we still need rain as well. It has rained 10 of the first 20 days of May. But, amounts have been mostly a disappointment. A few locations had some very heavy rain last Sunday.

