KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are tracking three main items.

1. A mini snowstorm in western Kansas that has closed Interstate 70 at Goodland.

Jeff Penner

2. The weather for the fourth straight AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

3. The next chance of precipitation.

Details are in the three-minute video below.

Have a great week, stay healthy and GO CHIEFS.