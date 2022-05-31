Weather Blog - Wettest May 31 in Kansas City history

Good morning bloggers,

Wettest May 31st In KC History

We already set the record for the wettest May 31st ever recorded in Kansas City history by 7 a.m.:

Old Record: 2.44" in 1996

New Record: 2.56" as of 7 a.m. and it is still raining

Today's rain is reducing our severe weather risk significantly, but increasing our flooding risk. There is a Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday as more rain is in the forecast as we move into June.

The rain keeps coming down. Here is what happened while you may have been sleeping. We were tracking this coming into the city between 3 and 4 a.m.

2:47 AM Radar

3:09 AM Radar

This band of thunderstorms produced 1.51" of rain in one hour earlier this morning. This is what helped us set the rainfall record for the date.

7:30 AM Radar

This latest band of rain is not the last round of the day. There will likely be more bands forming later today and tonight.

The rain has affected the surface conditions this morning. Take a look at the map I plotted from the 6:23 a.m. observations:

6 AM Surface Map

The blue dashed line is the leading edge of rain-cooled-air that has pushed the main focusing boundary for severe thunderstorms into southern Kansas. It does still lean northeast to just north of Clinton and Sedalia. If it keeps pushing south, then the severe risk will go even lower. We will be monitoring this development closely.

The SPC has pushed the risk south. They did end our streak without a Tornado Watch yesterday at 1,098 days. There were no tornadoes, thank goodness, and not even one tornado warning.

Severe Weather Outlook:

Severe Weather Outlook Today

Here is today's tornado risk from the Storm Prediction Center:

Tornado Outlook Today

The SPC has KC in less than a 2% chance of tornadoes today. We are not expecting much of a severe weather risk. We still need to see how it sets up later. We are most likely in a flooding and lightning risk, and not any significant severe weather risk.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have that umbrella ready to go with you today.

Have a terrific Tuesday. We will keep monitoring this set-up. Stay with KSHB-41 and we'll keep you advised!

Gary