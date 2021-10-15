Watch
Weather Blog: What a Difference a Week makes! What is Next?

Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 12:40 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 13:40:25-04

Good Friday bloggers,

Does anybody remember the weather a week ago? If not, I will remind you.

Highs last Friday and Saturday were 85-90 and we had seen around .50" of rain during the last 5 weeks. It was drying out fast.

What a difference a week makes? We have seen 3 storm systems that brought a widespread 2"-4" of rain. Lows tonight may drop to the 30s with some patches of frost.

It feels like fall now. It will be a good weekend to head to the Pumpkin patches, although it could be a bit muddy. It will also be great football weather. MU, KU and K-State are all home this weekend.

2.jpg

The 5 minute video below details what is coming up in the weather the next 7 days

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

