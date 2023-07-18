Watch Now
Weather Blog: What's next? More thunderstorms or more heat and dry?

Jeff Penner
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jul 18, 2023
Good Tuesday bloggers,

Scattered showers may linger into the evening, but the main rain and thunderstorms are over with for the day and night. We can thank the rain and thunderstorms for giving us some free July afternoon air conditioning.

At 1 PM it was 69° in KC while it was 96° in Wichita and 103° in Dallas.

We are finally receiving rain as the pattern has shifted a bit.

How much rain has fallen in the last 7 days? Has it affected the driest areas? What is next?

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.

