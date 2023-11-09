Weather Blog | Where's the rain around Kansas City?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Thursday blog readers —

Drought update

Are you starting to get a little thirsty? We haven't seen measurable rain in 12 days, since Oct. 28, and our 10-day forecast is staying dry for another 10 days.

Despite this dry trend, our end of October storm has finally made its footprint on the drought monitor; well maybe, I should say toe print, as in pinky toe print.

Kansas as a state basically held steady, but Missouri did see some improvement but also a slight dip down in one spot. In the immediate Kansas City area, we saw zero change.

Missouri Updates:



Improvement: Ozarks saw some improvement with their D3 Extreme Drought

Worsening: northeast Missouri saw a slight worsening of abnormally dry and moderate drought areas.

These are really minimal updates, but that gives you a feel for how the drought monitor responds to one small period of locally heavy rain. It doesn't nudge much, we need more consistent rains to make big improvements.

Fall reality check

We saw a cold front move through yesterday and while it didn't bring any rain with it, it brought us a reality check.

Temperatures today are running 20-degrees cooler than where they were yesterday. Keep in mind we were near record heat Tuesday so this cool down actually just brings us back near normal.

The chill is here! It feels MUCH cooler this morning with temperatures running in the 30s & 40s. Time to layer up again today!@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/L98FPD0Hsq — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) November 9, 2023

We are expected to hold onto high pressure and a northerly flow for the next 48 hours. That will keep these 50's around through half of the weekend.

But into next week, we are kicking off another warming trend. It's going to be another beautiful fall weekend, get ready!

More November heat

But we aren't stopping with the weekend; in fact, we could see another run at some 70-degree weather quickly.

This is thanks to another ridge of high pressure building through the Great Plains all of next week. So do you have a lot to do before Thanksgiving, next week will be fairly quiet weather-wise to get it all done. D

espite the fact it feels like 10 p.m. at 5 p.m. (anyone else still adjusting to the time change?).

So where's the rain?

It's already been 12 days since we've registered measurable rain and the next 7-10 days keep the "donut hole" of dryness over Kansas City.

In this case, it might be more of a long john stretching from Kansas City into the Dakotas... but I digress. Nonetheless it's dry. Enough said, it just hurts donut?

Pattern change

But wait there is some hope! There is a low pressure system tracking to impact the west coast by Thursday, Nov. 16. And this is a system worth monitoring. It looks likely to bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains Nov. 16-17 and into the Rockies by Nov. 18.

Now this will be an Atmospheric River type storm with ample moisture for the west. But after it interacts with TWO mountain ranges, I'm not sure how much moisture it will have left for us. We will need the Gulf to refuel it.

So when it comes to rain and or snow out of this system, stay tuned. But it does look like the week of Thanksgiving we will see a pattern change. By Thanksgiving those 60-70's will be long gone with 40-50's looking more likely.

So while we are bone dry, there's at least some hope starting to surface. But stay tuned as we have a solid 14 days to go before Thanksgiving. But I'm leaning onto the fact it will be comfy warm clothes eating weather.

