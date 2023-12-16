Watch Now
Weather Blog | 'White Christmas,' dream or reality?

Posted at 9:00 AM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 10:15:54-05

Good Saturday bloggers,

It is a cloudy, drizzly start to the weekend as our latest storm system slowly pulls away. This storm system is now combining with a system in the upper Midwest and one in the Gulf of Mexico to become a big storm on the east coast.

After this storm system, we are tracking two more storm systems next week into Christmas Day.

We go day-by-day through Christmas Day and track the current, plus two more storm systems in the seven-minute video below.

Will we have a "White Christmas?" Will anyone in the USA experience a "White Christmas?" In this case we are defining a "White Christmas" as snow falling on the day or snow on the ground on Dec. 25.

Have a great weekend,
Stay healthy

