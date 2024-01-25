Weather Blog | Why so foggy?

Good Thursday morning, bloggers —

Where is the sunshine??? We cannot seem to shake this pattern of low clouds and visibility ... and the warmer air is to blame.

What's Happening?

The ground has been so cold for so long that as warmer air moves in, the frigid ground temperatures are cooling the warmer air temperatures. This allows the air to fully saturate and fog to form.

Fog will not be an issue once we warm up and the ground dries out!

Weather blog graphic Jan. 25

Next Storm

While light rain continues to move east and out of the area this afternoon, we're waiting for a larger, more organized storm to come together over the Rocky Mountains on Friday.

This area of rain will spin up south of Interstate 70 over Kansas and approach our region Friday night. Rain is now trending south of our entire region, centering over Oklahoma and Arkansas Saturday. This will keep most of our area cloudy but rain-free.

This is the same storm that will bring rain to Baltimore during the AFC Championship on Sunday. The rain will increase throughout the game with a chance of snow mixing in on the way home from the game!

Luckily, temperatures will be incomparable to the weather during the Wildcard and Divisional matchups as this game will bring temperatures in the mid-40s.

KSHB

Once we get through Saturday's rain, our weather is looking so much better!

Temperatures are off to the races with a string of 50s and a lot more sunshine! Time to bring out the swimsuits!

KSHB

Thanks for reading, everyone. Have a great day!

—

